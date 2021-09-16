President Biden had a virtual meeting with the British and Australian prime ministers, and Bloomberg Quicktake reported that Biden “appears to forget” Scott Morrison’s name, so he came up with something else instead:
EARLIER: "Thank you, Boris. And I want to thank #ThatFellaDownUnder."
Here's the moment Biden appears to forget Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's name during a press conference to unveil a new security partnership https://t.co/MdLcZ33HDr pic.twitter.com/tzwE1pwTk5
“That fella down under” has sort of a ring to it.
This is great. Just terrific. https://t.co/EiRCWxMTN5
"Where, uh, where women glow and men plunder." https://t.co/SQlRlT8byk
Maybe somebody can work Biden’s comment into the Men At Work song.
Thank you Boris and thank you “Upside Down Boris” https://t.co/McPauI7rHo
"Prime Minister Dundee" https://t.co/jXuF4qdyUc
Actually kind of funny. https://t.co/AHsP33mgsu
