President Biden had a virtual meeting with the British and Australian prime ministers, and Bloomberg Quicktake reported that Biden “appears to forget” Scott Morrison’s name, so he came up with something else instead:

“That fella down under” has sort of a ring to it.

Maybe somebody can work Biden’s comment into the Men At Work song.

