Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been tweeting today about the supply of monoclonal antibodies being delivered to Florida (and other red states) getting cut. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today, and had this to say:

A reporter asks about the federal government cutting supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments to red states.@PressSec: "Our role as the government overseeing the entire country is to be equitable in how we distribute." pic.twitter.com/WJ9HNHTM4k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2021

Pushaw was among the many calling total BS on Psaki’s desperate spin:

Seriously @PressSec? “That is not accurate”? Then explain why our supply has been cut from 72,000 to 30,950 treatments per week. I’ll wait. But Floridians who have COVID can’t. https://t.co/H5a9e4r3uc — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 16, 2021

“Equity,” or something.

So many lies there from @PressSec . 1) OK and FL aren't equitable in population size or age demographics 2) She implies that vaccinated people will not contract the virus 3) FL is not a low vaccination rate state no matter how many times they try and lump us in — Michelle (@baking4fun) September 16, 2021

Someone please tell @PressSec that vaccinated people are getting infected too, and vaccinated people in Florida are also getting this treatment because some of them are also getting sick. In some sites, over half of treatment patients are vaccinated. https://t.co/69h0sg9bV1 — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) September 16, 2021

Also, if you listen closely to Psaki’s answer, she said it was “not accurate” before contradicting herself:

She states it's not accurate and then goes on to say why the admin is doing it. https://t.co/V5h1eEBiJe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 16, 2021

File Psaki’s spin under “not true but totally true.”

A lesson on "how to no, while actually saying yes" — 3rd time's a charm (@3rdPVB) September 16, 2021

Jen Psaki: Gaslighter in Chief — Political Squidward (@PoliticalSquid1) September 16, 2021

Couple Psaki’s presser with Biden’s alternate reality speech earlier and we’ve officially overdosed on BS.