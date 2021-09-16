Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been tweeting today about the supply of monoclonal antibodies being delivered to Florida (and other red states) getting cut. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today, and had this to say:

Pushaw was among the many calling total BS on Psaki’s desperate spin:

“Equity,” or something.

Also, if you listen closely to Psaki’s answer, she said it was “not accurate” before contradicting herself:

File Psaki’s spin under “not true but totally true.”

Couple Psaki’s presser with Biden’s alternate reality speech earlier and we’ve officially overdosed on BS.

