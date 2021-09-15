The Biden administration and Democrats are flailing about multi-trillion dollar “infrastructure” bills and climate change in attempts to distract from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, inflation and of course the border mess.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared more video of exactly why the Biden administration is trying to provide distractions, along with one other thing we’ll get to in a second:

Also remember that at a recent briefing Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden has zero interest in extending his love of vaccine mandates to those gathered at the border who have entered the country illegally.

Nothing to see here!

This administration does have its “priorities.”

Perhaps it’s because this administration thinks everything is going according to plan?

Tags: border controlillegal immigrationJoe BidenKamala Harris