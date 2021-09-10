Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked WH press secretary Jen Psaki why President Biden wants to mandate vaccines for so many Americans but not for those entering the U.S. at the southern border. Psaki couldn’t move away from that question fast enough:

There’s more of those Biden admin “priorities”!

Trending

And they couldn’t make it more clear on a daily basis.

Oh yeah, Psaki just keeps the eye rolls coming.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Delta variantillegal immigrationJen PsakiJoe BidenPeter Doocyvaccine mandate