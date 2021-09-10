Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked WH press secretary Jen Psaki why President Biden wants to mandate vaccines for so many Americans but not for those entering the U.S. at the southern border. Psaki couldn’t move away from that question fast enough:

DOOCY: Vaccination "is a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people, but it's not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?"@PressSec says "that's correct" without offering ANY explanation as to why. pic.twitter.com/XgJeKirfII — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2021

There’s more of those Biden admin “priorities”!

She has no answer. The only way not to get nailed on this is to ignore the question. — Tamsyn Thomas (@TamsynThomas2) September 10, 2021

This was stunning to hear…not even hiding it. https://t.co/ZFI8HCZ9ii — South Florida FU Variant and Trophy Wife 🦈🌴 (@Pickledfins) September 10, 2021

Because the explanation is that they want the division and they hate you. https://t.co/aWQqWwIFpj — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 10, 2021

And they couldn’t make it more clear on a daily basis.

This Doocy guy will be banned from Biden's white House 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/ovsHyVzbom — Leonce Mongi (@LeonceMongi) September 10, 2021

"empower businesses," my keester! — Tamsyn Thomas (@TamsynThomas2) September 10, 2021

Oh yeah, Psaki just keeps the eye rolls coming.