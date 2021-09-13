Last week a Biden economic adviser said that food prices aren’t skyrocketing, as long as you don’t count beef, pork and poultry. The Biden White House is going to have to ramp up their spin because they’re going to be doing it for quite a while:

What was that word the Fed and Biden administration used to alleviate inflation concerns?

That’s the one!

ALL IS WELL!



Remember when they saved everybody 16 cents on their 4th of July barbecues? Good times.

And the Democrats want to pump out trillions more into the economy, which is insane.

Biden actually wants everybody to believe that printing more money is the only way to slow down and stop inflation.

We’ll now step back and wait for Biden and the Democrats to blame Republicans for what they’ve done.

Tags: 2020 electioninflationJoe Bidennational debtStimulus