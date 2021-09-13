Last week a Biden economic adviser said that food prices aren’t skyrocketing, as long as you don’t count beef, pork and poultry. The Biden White House is going to have to ramp up their spin because they’re going to be doing it for quite a while:

JUST IN – NY Federal Reserve now sees inflation at 5.2% in one year, 4% in three years; a series high with "large expected price rises" in food, rent, and medical costs. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

What was that word the Fed and Biden administration used to alleviate inflation concerns?

That’s the one!

So, inflation is under control as long as you don’t need to use gas, eat, have a roof over your head, or see a doctor. I’m already excited for the genius explanation to come from Psaki on this. — Thornton Melon (@URaRa_Wisconsin) September 13, 2021

ALL IS WELL!

Economy continues to do great. Also, don’t bother trying to buy a car or a piece of furniture—you’re looking at a 6-month delivery window. https://t.co/l6xnnFW52D — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 13, 2021

Remember when they saved everybody 16 cents on their 4th of July barbecues? Good times.

White House will say: "If you take out food, rent and medical costs, everything is fine." https://t.co/2V3MfbBnIY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2021

They knew it be this bad the whole time but said “transitory” and kept predictions low to prevent panic. The next few years should be very fun for everyone. https://t.co/NEvbRyaFXo — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) September 13, 2021

LMAO now they're talking about inflation compounding at 4-5% annually for half a decade. Unreal. https://t.co/mh3HAY7Vfp — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) September 13, 2021

Democrats won’t rest until the average working class American is absolutely ruined. Ruthless https://t.co/NVpt0vZkPr — Pruthviraj (@pruthvikhorate) September 13, 2021

As I've been saying all year, these cost increases aren't transitory as the Fed kept insisting and is going up make all of those gains in wages disappear. Also makes one wonder why the Fed keeps pumping maximum stimulus with no end in sight while inflation keeps ramping up… https://t.co/9N8ly1b4UI — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 13, 2021

And the Democrats want to pump out trillions more into the economy, which is insane.

Government can't figure out printing lots of monopoly money is a bad idea, I guess. — gosuprime (@gosuprime25) September 13, 2021

Biden actually wants everybody to believe that printing more money is the only way to slow down and stop inflation.

At least no more mean tweets. Thanks alot Biden voters.🤬 — Maxyss (@Maxyss_) September 13, 2021

Thanks BIDEN and his crappy voters. — huff n doback (@prestige___ww) September 13, 2021

Thanks BIDEN VOTERS — Debra Milam (@DebraMilam6) September 13, 2021

We’ll now step back and wait for Biden and the Democrats to blame Republicans for what they’ve done.