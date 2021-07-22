President Biden’s CNN town hall hosted by Don Lemon was often quite uncomfortable to watch, but that doesn’t mean Biden didn’t find the time to try and impart some economic wisdom (pause for laughter).

After being asked about how to bring down inflation, Biden presented his plan:

Biden: Our multi trillion dollar spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation" pic.twitter.com/NcKVVaBxxZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

We’re reminded of when Biden was Obama’s VP and said “we have to spend money to keep from going bankrupt.”

Narrator whispers: 'That's not how inflation works' — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2021

Yes yes. And if you max out your credit card you can actually reduce your debt, reduce your debt, reduce your debt… I give you the @JoeBiden school of economics everybody! 🤡 https://t.co/1n8J73ShiD — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) July 22, 2021

It was also funny how Biden said “reduce inflation” three times, as if that’ll make it more likely to happen.

reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation… pic.twitter.com/azsegga0qY — stuntin’ cmon man (@StuntinCmonMan) July 22, 2021

If you say something 3 times it makes it true 🤣 — Fredrick Allen (@FredH85) July 22, 2021

I can't believe that a president of the United States is saying that printing and spending a lot of money is going to reduce inflation. This is worthy of a banana republic, not of the first power of the world. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) July 22, 2021

Naturally Don Lemon didn’t get Biden to finish one of his thoughts:

Biden almost … ALMOST broke the bank toward the end when he said people stopped workin' cutting lumber because the unemployment was so …. Generous? Oooo, would I have loved for him to finish that sentence succinctly. — RedStateIdeas (@RedStateIdeas) July 22, 2021

