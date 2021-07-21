President Biden’s town hall on CNN with Don Lemon might have been uncomfortable to watch for several reasons, but at least Biden had a captivated audience. Mostly because there weren’t many of them in attendance:

What the Biden CNN town hall looks like from the back of the auditorium: pic.twitter.com/juUehd7PDu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 22, 2021

What an exciting scene!

Yeah, that’s it… apparently.

Trump's last rally vs Biden's townhall pic.twitter.com/tnwoS4l2US — David Chapman (@davidchapman141) July 22, 2021

Literally no on there 😂 just like @CNN ratings and @donlemon ratings 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/qy70Zv3THH — Here For The Comments 🦍💨 (@VanDaManDFS1776) July 22, 2021

Every CNN viewer is in attendance https://t.co/FjeINo9LLp — Conservative Masshole (@TheTimDeFelice) July 22, 2021

The CNN Atlanta building is located in Fulton county GA- land of the 100% Biden vote dumps- you’d think some locals could have showed up https://t.co/EYfwmeMfcy — EndeavorToPersevere (@DIPA84436523) July 22, 2021

Still can't fill a room 🤣 https://t.co/yLSEDMWlA4 — Unmask our kids (@MazzoRay3) July 22, 2021

Most votes in the history of elections my ass. https://t.co/izbCls5nrb — THE CLOCK IS TICKING (@neila0081) July 22, 2021

Can you feel the Joe-mentum? Neither can we.