President Biden, along with other former presidents and first ladies, are in New York City on the 20th anniversary of 9/11:

Earlier this week the White House said that President Biden wouldn’t deliver a live address on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and would release a recorded message instead. That video was released yesterday evening:

Suffice to say, many are viewing Biden’s message of “unity” as ironic, considering the source and comments past and present.

