Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded a court ruling that, pending appeal, upholds his ban on schools making mask wearing mandatory:

No surprise here – the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decisions for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 10, 2021

But the Biden administration isn’t about to let it go, and the civil rights division of the Department of Education is now reportedly getting involved:

BREAKING: The civil rights arm of the U.S. Department of Education opens investigation into Florida’s mask mandate ban in schools. More on that announcement here: pic.twitter.com/gBhhxjHxoi — Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) September 10, 2021

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis summed up the madness this way:

the government NOT forcing you to do something violates your civil rights 🤔 https://t.co/EL96cpTnsk — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 11, 2021

It’s come to this?

Clown world https://t.co/MSchXH2uuq — Jesus Matters. Respectfully Declining Tyranny. (@usebigears) September 11, 2021

because freedom violates our civil rights in this upside down world we're living in. 🙃 https://t.co/0xoC8gAdEH — foreveralover (@foreveralover3) September 11, 2021

The Left has been working hard to turn freedom into fascism and fascism into freedom.