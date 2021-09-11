Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applauded a court ruling that, pending appeal, upholds his ban on schools making mask wearing mandatory:

But the Biden administration isn’t about to let it go, and the civil rights division of the Department of Education is now reportedly getting involved:

Trending

School choice warrior Corey DeAngelis summed up the madness this way:

It’s come to this?

The Left has been working hard to turn freedom into fascism and fascism into freedom.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of EducationFloridaJoe BidenRon DeSantis