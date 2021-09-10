Yesterday President Biden announced an executive order involving federal vaccine mandates while scolding those opposed to the mandates, which included even Biden in December of 2020:

Joe Biden is announcing new vaccine mandates today. In December, Biden said he “wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.” pic.twitter.com/a0Qm38FYGg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2021

So Biden lied? Shocker.

Now Biden’s view has drastically changed and he’s trying to implement a federal vaccine mandate. However, Biden’s huge overreach isn’t overreaching enough for CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen:

NEW: President Biden's strategy for fighting #covid19 does not go far enough to compel vaccinations. The time for cajoling is over. Biden should use his full authority to make it difficult for Americans to remain unvaccinated. 5 steps: 🧵@postopinions https://t.co/NoS1UAVYFK — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 9, 2021

1) Requiring vaccinations for interstate travel. If you want the privilege of traveling on a plane or train, you need to do your part and get vaccinated. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 9, 2021

2) Urging businesses to implement "no vaccine, no service" rules, and supporting San Francisco and New York in requiring vaccines to enter indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 9, 2021

3) Mandating for all children 12 and older to be vaccinated, as we do for other childhood immunizations (as Los Angeles Unified School District has just decided to). 4) Issuing a national proof of vaccination, as many other countries have done. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 9, 2021

5) Urging states, local governments, and businesses to re-implement indoor mask mandates until vaccinations rates are much higher and cases are much lower. Half-measures are not enough. We need to take drastic action to end the devastation of the #covid19 pandemic. /END — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) September 9, 2021

Wow, it’s a good thing the Left doesn’t have to deal with that authoritarian Donald Trump anymore!

Wen’s concern about keeping kids healthy is even more ironic considering she used to be the president of Planned Parenthood.

From one doctor to another, shame on you. Your licensed should be revoked for violating informed consent laws. This is forced medical care on patients with autonomy (and capacity). Views like yours lead to increased skepticism and resistance (and politicization of medicine). 👎 — Longshanks ⚡️ (@AnonLongshanks) September 10, 2021

She’d love it in Australia right now!