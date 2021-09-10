As the Biden White House announced federal vaccine mandates in another attempt to push the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal out of the news cycle, the Real Clear Politics polling average puts the president’s approval at 45.4 percent:

But don’t tell that to CNN, because their poll on Biden approval says something quite different, and the White House will pat them on the head for it:

new @CNN poll on Biden's job performance: 52% approve

48% disapprove — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 10, 2021

Oh, and there’s also this:

THIS. Is CNN.

Dem + 50? — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 10, 2021

Polling occurred strictly in nyc, San Francisco, and Austin — AC (@notthatnitsua) September 10, 2021

This shouldn’t be too surprising either:

“The survey, which was conducted using a different methodology than prior CNN polling, was conducted mostly online and over about a month-long period.” https://t.co/EMSia1rzxW — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 10, 2021

The methodology shouldn’t be whats concerning about this poll… it’s the fact that they started doing it on August 3rd and finished on September 7th. Polls should be conducted in 3-5 days, not 4-5 weeks — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 10, 2021

Now that’s what we call “new polling methodology.”