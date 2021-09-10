As the Biden White House announced federal vaccine mandates in another attempt to push the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal out of the news cycle, the Real Clear Politics polling average puts the president’s approval at 45.4 percent:

null

But don’t tell that to CNN, because their poll on Biden approval says something quite different, and the White House will pat them on the head for it:

Oh, and there’s also this:

Trending

THIS. Is CNN.

This shouldn’t be too surprising either:

Now that’s what we call “new polling methodology.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approval ratingCNNJoe Biden