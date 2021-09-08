President Biden and the Democrats are in a scramble to distract everybody’s attention from the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, inflation and the border mess, and they appear to have settled on two ways to go about it: By flailing about the Texas abortion law and blaming recent storms on “climate change” as justification for their huge spending plans. Nancy Pelosi contributed to the Dems’ effort on the latter this morning:

Pelosi on wildfires and hurricanes:

Mother Nature is not happy with us..climate crisis is real — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 8, 2021

Mother Nature is not very happy with us –@SpeakerPelosi on Hurricane Ida, flooding, wildfires and the need for investment in climate change infrastructure pic.twitter.com/fIfeA1umfy — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) September 8, 2021

Who knew that “Mother Nature” is a big proponent of Democrat spending plans? Here’s the video:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "We see the wildfires in the West … It’s so devastating. As you see the floods of Ida, the storms of Ida in the South and in the Northeast, Mother Nature is not happy with us." pic.twitter.com/cM1wRJxTHQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

So the weather will be nice and pleasant all the time if the Democrats can spend a few trillion dollars more? You can’t argue with that science! (Cue eye roll)

Progressives have basically reverted to ancient religion. https://t.co/arx4iJQGSI — Booger (@Booger42069) September 8, 2021

During the next solar eclipse, Pelosi will be out in front of the Capitol yelling “let us spend $4 trillion more dollars and I’ll bring the sun back!

The climate has been changing since the instant of The Earth came into existence. — Paul Bastkowski (@PaulyBowz) September 8, 2021

The weather has been decreasing in severity even longer than Pelosi has been on earth https://t.co/nCBTBb3etl — American Citizens 1st 🇺🇸 🙋🏽‍♀️ (@QueenHollyFayO1) September 8, 2021

That’s all she has climate change! It’s just a diversion from the important news! https://t.co/35Y6iwHfaz — Sara Powell (@sammyhill514) September 8, 2021

That and “Texas is the Handmaid’s Tale come to life” is all Biden and the Dems have in their desperation to change the subject.