President Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet. Take the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, combine it with inflation, the border mess and more, and an ABC News/Washington Post poll puts Biden’s approval at 44 percent:

Mollie Hemingway explains why that number might be generous toward Biden:

Trending

Yes, that’s certainly worth keeping in mind!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenMollie Hemingway