If you thought the CNN guest who wants President Biden to create a federal force of abortion providers and send them to Texas was an “out there” take, here’s a Newsweek editor-at-large and “Navy intel veteran” (according to his Twitter bio) taking Texas triggering to the next ridiculous level:

If you’re an Afghan woman and they offer to resettle you in Texas, what do you do? — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 2, 2021

Oh, most certainly the woman would ask to be sent back to Afghanistan instead (cue mother of all eye rolls).

Be grateful that I can get an education, drive, work and not be stoned to death for leaving the house? — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) September 3, 2021

Most likely.

Buddy,,, its even more embarrassing that you sent this and youre a Navy vet. you should know better. — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) September 3, 2021

The FBI can’t recruit better assets than someone who can’t tell Texas and Afghanistan apart? https://t.co/CGmPuFZpeO — Max (@MaxNordau) September 3, 2021

what's the penalty in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in charge if a daughter gets pregnant out of wedlock? https://t.co/8mxD7CG5Kj — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 3, 2021

At this point you can’t help but wonder if people who make comments like that are seriously that misguided or just trying to get retweets from Resistance warriors.

You're supposed to be a smart one? Really? https://t.co/4cE1dC8Cjk — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2021

She should ask to be resettled in Manhattan so the violence everywhere and smugness of the ruling class makes her feel at home. Then when she's raped by some media or Hollywood personality, she can take longer than 6 weeks to decide whether or not to have an abortion. https://t.co/FEdy2VBhvb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 3, 2021

Be grateful that you live in the United States of America and not under the strong-armed dictatorial rule of a Islamist terrorist organization. Not complicated. https://t.co/iwoTSPVKsa — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) September 3, 2021

Probably be thankful that you have 1000x more freedoms than you would in Afghanistan. You really think people that are more conservative than most conservatives are concerned about abortions? https://t.co/BqhsbjnyZI — Dallas Hammer (@RUM_HAMmer) September 3, 2021

What a stupid question. Stop trying to compare Texas to the Taliban. It makes you look like a complete idiot. https://t.co/maJXO0Ka3l — Lexi (@penngirl72) September 3, 2021

And it gets even worse…

Even the Taliban is like “we only use ivermectin on horses and not people.” — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 2, 2021

Really?

It's amazing how much stupid can come out of a person. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 3, 2021

Here’s the advice of the day:

Maybe people who cannot tell the difference between Texas and the Taliban should stay off Twitter and stop trying to dumb down the rest of us. https://t.co/EexlzfAh1W — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 3, 2021

Amen!