During President Biden’s remarks this morning about another stinker of a jobs report (that he blamed at least in part on the delta variant).
After that, Biden took a question about the Texas abortion law, and the devoutly Catholic president called the heartbeat bill “un-American”:
Biden: "The most pernicious thing about the Texas law is it sort of creates a vigilante system … it's almost un-American what we're talking about."
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 3, 2021
.@JoeBiden: Pro-life legislation in Texas seems "un-American." pic.twitter.com/9kpZ2Mqfvp
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2021
“Un-American”? Biden’s view of what’s “American” must be baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and abortions.
But this wouldn’t be a Biden speech without some flip-flopping. In this case it appears the president has changed his mind on when life begins. During today’s speech, Biden said he doesn’t agree with those who believe life begins at conception:
BTW this appears to be a big Biden flip-flop — he repeatedly & specifically said as a senator & VP that he agreed w/ Catholic doctrine that life begins at conception. Despite flip-flopping on Hyde Amendment etc. I don’t think he publicly flip-flopped on this key issue til today. https://t.co/wnMnxvHCKQ
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2021
That’s not the position Biden took just a few years ago:
Biden in 2015: "I'm prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being." pic.twitter.com/1ZPCVWjxJY
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2021
Biden can turn on a dime!
Shame if this gets spread around https://t.co/jZZH9qK4cs
— Eyes On (@retinaldoctor) September 3, 2021
Has Joe held on to any of his convictions?
His whole career seems to be flip flopping whichever way the wind blows. https://t.co/hKNMNFULE4
— Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 3, 2021
Only took 6 years for Biden to agree to kill that human life. Was he lying then, or now? https://t.co/nrZE1iUw2M
— Randall Adams, Stable Genius (@randalladams) September 3, 2021
Additionally, Democrats complaining about a “vigilante” system of enforcement is something special:
Also, be sure to snitch on your neighbors who aren't wearing masks. https://t.co/C2SL4OsrgG
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 3, 2021
The Democrats have tried to create a snitch society in the last year and a half-plus and Biden had the nerve to say that?