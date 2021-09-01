During President Biden’s speech on Afghanistan yesterday, he declared the withdrawal a success.

Joe Biden says chaotic Kabul withdrawal was a SUCCESS https://t.co/yvAfSuYgGE pic.twitter.com/pI57jLa3i3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 31, 2021

It was such a huge success that Biden blamed Trump for it. But NBC News took the expected “journalism” approach in reporting that Republicans are pouncing yet again, but “experts” say voters probably won’t care:

Republicans are wielding the issue as a political weapon against President Biden in the hope that it will damage the Democratic Party and help them recapture control of Congress next fall. But will Afghanistan matter to voters? Experts doubt it. https://t.co/G2JEvMBpMx — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 1, 2021

The Biden administration is lucky to have so many friends in the media.

I for one am shocked that a political party would try to exploit the most successful airlift in history to their political gain https://t.co/RBig21KSwl — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 1, 2021

If it was as successful as Biden claims you wouldn’t think there would be much for Republicans to “pounce” on, but yet here we are.

Editor: "Whatever you do, DO NOT use the word "pounce." Soc. media team: (Googles synonyms for pounce).

send tweet. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) September 1, 2021

"Experts" are concerned that completely botching the exit from Afghanistan so badly that it cost the lives of Americans and Afghans will hurt the Democratic Party, so they're trying to sway public opinion. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 1, 2021

The media knows when to spring into action.

NBC News is wielding GOP reaction as a cudgel to beat voters’ skulls into apathy for an American disaster at the hands of Democrats. — Razor (@hale_razor) September 1, 2021

Pointing to the Republican reaction is preferable to reporting how horrendously this administration screwed up the withdrawal.

They hope killing Americans and trained service dogs will be forgotten. Maybe the left is capable of this, but most are not. https://t.co/qLaK75B4RI — The Real General Zod (@RealGeneralZod) September 1, 2021

NBC has Democrats back. Always and regardless. That's love. https://t.co/2KH12NBvX3 — Diehard Yinzer in CT (@rlrasmu) September 1, 2021

NBC News has gotten way too predictable:

Ding Ding Ding Dinghttps://t.co/EwCRZWfkde — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 1, 2021

Well done!