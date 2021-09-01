During President Biden’s speech on Afghanistan yesterday, he declared the withdrawal a success.

It was such a huge success that Biden blamed Trump for it. But NBC News took the expected “journalism” approach in reporting that Republicans are pouncing yet again, but “experts” say voters probably won’t care:

The Biden administration is lucky to have so many friends in the media.

If it was as successful as Biden claims you wouldn’t think there would be much for Republicans to “pounce” on, but yet here we are.

The media knows when to spring into action.

Pointing to the Republican reaction is preferable to reporting how horrendously this administration screwed up the withdrawal.

NBC News has gotten way too predictable:

Well done!

