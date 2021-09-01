The U.S. Supreme Court did not weigh in on Texas’ heartbeat law, meaning it took effect early this morning:

The criticism from the Left has been ironic and self-unaware:

As for President Biden, who considers himself to be a devout Catholic, he slammed the implementation of the law:

Biden certainly wasn’t concerned about constitutionality after he signed the rent moratorium EO that the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional.

People are having trouble squaring Biden claiming to being a devout Catholic while also a big supporter of pro-aborts:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, another “devout Catholic,” was a few years ago the proud recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award.

