The U.S. Supreme Court did not weigh in on Texas’ heartbeat law, meaning it took effect early this morning:

It is now after midnight central time and there has been no ruling from the Supreme Court on the Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That means the law has officially taken effect. An emergency request to block the law remains pending at SCOTUS. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 1, 2021

The criticism from the Left has been ironic and self-unaware:

Feminists say the Texas abortion ban is racist and pro-life people are white supremacists because so many black women have abortions. But they're the ones defending killing thousands of black babies. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 1, 2021

As for President Biden, who considers himself to be a devout Catholic, he slammed the implementation of the law:

Hypocrites- just like the Catholic President. Here is his statement on the Texas ab ban…Despicable! pic.twitter.com/3P7TYYz869 — Teresa Marie Cacci (@misudad629) September 1, 2021

NEW. Pres. Biden releases statement condemning restrictive abortion law that took effect in Texas, saying it "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century." https://t.co/DmOrDF1gRq pic.twitter.com/0MW7VFZrU7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 1, 2021

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade.” Pres. Biden issues a statement as Texas becomes the first and only state in the country to outlaw abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. https://t.co/t0P28OXkS2 pic.twitter.com/DUjxTKYS3c — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 1, 2021

Biden certainly wasn’t concerned about constitutionality after he signed the rent moratorium EO that the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional.

People are having trouble squaring Biden claiming to being a devout Catholic while also a big supporter of pro-aborts:

Such a conscientious Catholic, that Joe! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 1, 2021

Lol! I thought he was Catholic. 😀 — According2Sam (@rangerinexile) September 1, 2021

Such a wonder Catholic! His faith just shine through!! Pitiful ! And embarrassing for our faith. — statesguy (@william29830535) September 1, 2021

Devout Catholic Joe Biden slams law that stops the killing of innocent babies. Abortion is not healthcare. Ending the life of a baby is NOT healthcare. It’s pure evil to delegitimize a baby as a simple choice. pic.twitter.com/q18ZOGXCVS — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) September 1, 2021

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, another “devout Catholic,” was a few years ago the proud recipient of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award.