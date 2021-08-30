President Biden’s a Democrat, which means he’s not facing the full brunt of media wrath for his disastrous Afghanistan drawdown that a Republican would be getting. However, he’s hearing some criticism. NPR’s White House correspondent seems to be willing to put up to 25 percent of the blame on Biden:

It’s so good to be a Democrat because you have a built-in spin machine with publicly funded PBS and NPR.

This catastrophic drawdown is all on Biden and his administration’s disastrous decisions.

So we’re up to 50 percent of the blame now.

Imagine what they’d be saying about that if Trump were still in office.

