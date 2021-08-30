President Biden’s a Democrat, which means he’s not facing the full brunt of media wrath for his disastrous Afghanistan drawdown that a Republican would be getting. However, he’s hearing some criticism. NPR’s White House correspondent seems to be willing to put up to 25 percent of the blame on Biden:

"This is a huge crisis," @ayesharascoe tells @yamiche in regards to Afghanistan. "I do think this is an American tragedy, though. This is 20 years. This is four administrations. This is not just on the Biden administration." Watch #WashWeekPBS: https://t.co/2thdD0bSK2 pic.twitter.com/OGjctT7KxD — Washington Week | PBS (@washingtonweek) August 30, 2021

It’s so good to be a Democrat because you have a built-in spin machine with publicly funded PBS and NPR.

No, this is a Biden Administration tragic failure. The other three administrations didn’t abandon our airbases, withdraw troops, abandon Afghan forces & leave billions in helicopters, humvees & weapons to the Taliban, while not getting our people out first. https://t.co/vPT37SVVhf — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 30, 2021

This catastrophic drawdown is all on Biden and his administration’s disastrous decisions.

This is four administrations. Two of them Biden's. https://t.co/FlkuIVrLiQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 30, 2021

So we’re up to 50 percent of the blame now.

How many years had those planes been in service before they were flown into the Twin Towers? https://t.co/HdX2Utcj3N — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 30, 2021

“This is four administrations” What does Obama’s tan suit have to do with this? https://t.co/rZ0BMU7hbe — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 30, 2021

Yamiche's guest ( @ayesharascoe ) doesn't care that the Biden administration just killed 10 brown children in a drone strike, apparently. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/UaO7IuZyXD — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 30, 2021

Imagine what they’d be saying about that if Trump were still in office.