Democrats from the Biden White House to Nancy Pelosi have given the Taliban a stern reminder as the last of the U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan: The world is watching:

However, videos that purport to show the Taliban using Blackhawk helicopters that were among the $80 billion worth of weapons, equipment and aircraft the U.S. left behind indicate they don’t really care if the world is watching.

It’s unclear who’s flying the helicopter in these videos and photos, but some suspect that the Taliban used it to hang a person:

And things are only bound to get worse for the people there.

The White House will probably just issue another reminder to the Taliban that “the world is watching” except in all caps next time.

Tags: AfghanistanJoe BidenTaliban