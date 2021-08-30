Democrats from the Biden White House to Nancy Pelosi have given the Taliban a stern reminder as the last of the U.S. troops pull out of Afghanistan: The world is watching:

The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and his action. The Taliban must know the world is watching its actions. We are concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

"The world will be watching" per @PressSec, asked about #Taliban being in possession of US military equipment "We have an enormous amount of leverage, including access to the global marketplace which is not a small piece of leverage to the Taliban" — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) August 30, 2021

However, videos that purport to show the Taliban using Blackhawk helicopters that were among the $80 billion worth of weapons, equipment and aircraft the U.S. left behind indicate they don’t really care if the world is watching.

WATCH: Taliban reportedly flying American-made Black Hawk helicopter over Kandahar, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/yNZPknlrZY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 30, 2021

I'm sure nothing bad will come from these guys learning to be pilots. https://t.co/2BXbh6gISq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2021

It’s unclear who’s flying the helicopter in these videos and photos, but some suspect that the Taliban used it to hang a person:

Grabbed this from a Taliban Twitter account — a Taliban-piloted UH-60 Black Hawk hovering over Kandahar with what appears to be a person, or maybe a statue, hanging from a cable underneath pic.twitter.com/36HFMLEwmn — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 30, 2021

It’s an absolute shitfest to see the Taliban now actually flying US BlackHawk helicopters, hanging people by the throat from them!! The American President will never be forgiven for this!! pic.twitter.com/mRzi54C5ew — 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐌𝐂 🇬🇧 (@Resilient_Vet) August 30, 2021

Those Black Hawks the Taliban seized? Yeah, they’re flying those now and hanging people from them. Kandahar Province. pic.twitter.com/7En7khoSBA — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) August 30, 2021

The Taliban are hanging a person, presumably an American interpreter or SIV, from a Black Hawk helicopter. You cannot reason with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/P78O1RvQ1I — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 30, 2021

Yes, the Taliban are terrorists, and this is an act of terror. They're terrorizing the Kabul populace to let them know what happens to U.S. collaborators and anyone who dares defy their rule. They learned it from Scarface. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 30, 2021

And things are only bound to get worse for the people there.

Our last plane left earlier and ISIS immediately hung a guy on our own helicopters. Thanks, biden! https://t.co/sSNjzC7rd6 — Dr. SMDH Daily (@DemPartyIsDead) August 30, 2021

The White House will probably just issue another reminder to the Taliban that “the world is watching” except in all caps next time.