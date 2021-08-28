As we told you last night, the Pentagon announced that ISIS-K planners had been killed in a U.S. airstrike in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and many others at the Kabul airport.

Today the Pentagon held another briefing, and the drone strike was discussed:

Pentagon: Two “high profile” ISIS targets were killed and one was wounded in the retaliatory strike for the attack at the Kabul airport. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 28, 2021

Q:Were ISIS-K members killed in the Friday night strike "directly involved" in Kabul airport bombing?@PentagonPresSec: The two were "planners and facilitators" for ISIS-K, and "that's enough reason there alone.” 1/ — Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) August 28, 2021

The obvious next question is this:

What did they same the targets’ names were? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 28, 2021

The Pentagon won’t say:

Pentagon will not release names of the 2 ‘high-profile’ ISIS planners killed in single U.S. drone strike: Kirby — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 28, 2021

Oh.

If these were truly "high profile," I should think the Silver Alert administration would be eager to brag about who they got. https://t.co/i2LqVA9oKv — Phineas "Kiley for CA Gov" Fahrquar (@irishspy) August 28, 2021

Trump would have shown up at the Pentagon briefing personally to show video of the strike. But no names at all this time:

This is the political equivalent of "My hot girlfriend goes to another school, you wouldn't even know her." https://t.co/GLgz2YGasd — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) August 28, 2021

Not releasing the names will of course spark some skepticism as to the “high profile” nature of those taken out:

Great work. In response for the mass murder of American troops and worst day since 2011, you droned Hasan from HR. https://t.co/I0iuoed2SU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 28, 2021

For killing 13 American armed service members, Joe Biden dropped a bomb on an events coordinator Can not make this shit up — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 28, 2021

Welp, I try to praise these idiots for doing something and they pull this. Screw it, I don’t believe them now. You did this to yourself, idiots. https://t.co/cI4JtnoI7l — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2021

And just like that, Jim believes the Intel officials who didn't see the immediate fall of the Afghan military. https://t.co/LB6BsrEFHr — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 28, 2021

Kirby: Trust us that there were 2 planners and that we killed them. We totally didn't just make that all up. https://t.co/7o6t4vbLRP — Mike Dennis (@Korn1699) August 28, 2021

Yeah, that helps in making me believe it really happened. Said nobody. https://t.co/Ua2DjdCNBB — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 28, 2021

Releasing the names means we'd be able to see they hit two goat herders. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 28, 2021

Allegedly high profile. No names, can't fact check. — Gustavo – vacine-se você tb! (@Gu_rebel) August 28, 2021

We may never know how “high profile” they were.