As we told you last night, the Pentagon announced that ISIS-K planners had been killed in a U.S. airstrike in retaliation for the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and many others at the Kabul airport.

Today the Pentagon held another briefing, and the drone strike was discussed:

The obvious next question is this:

The Pentagon won’t say:

Oh.

Trump would have shown up at the Pentagon briefing personally to show video of the strike. But no names at all this time:

Not releasing the names will of course spark some skepticism as to the “high profile” nature of those taken out:

We may never know how “high profile” they were.

