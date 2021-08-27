Breaking news out of Afghanistan:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon: US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 28, 2021

The attack was reportedly carried out with an unmanned aircraft:

And, according to the Department of Defense, the attack was successful:

US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism

operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. No known civilian casualties – @DeptofDefense — Elizabeth Campbell (@ECampbell360) August 28, 2021

From the DOD:

#BREAKING @NBC6 US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan in retaliation for deadly Kabul airport attack, the Pentagon announced: pic.twitter.com/YZ92JlMMoo — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) August 28, 2021

