White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s press conference today of course contained many questions about Afghanistan. One reporter asked if Biden thinks he got bad advice and/or would be demanding any resignations? We can’t say we’re surprised by the answer:

Of course Biden won’t be asking for any resignations.

Biden said a week or two ago that it’s going well and he’s sticking to that in spite of horrific evidence to the contrary.

And it doesn’t look like there will be any voluntary resignations either.

