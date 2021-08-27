White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s press conference today of course contained many questions about Afghanistan. One reporter asked if Biden thinks he got bad advice and/or would be demanding any resignations? We can’t say we’re surprised by the answer:

Jen Psaki asked: Does Biden believe he was given bad advice by his generals? Will he ask for any resignations? “No to both of those questions.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 27, 2021

Does Biden feel that he was given bad advice from his general and will he ask for any resignations? @PressSec: "No to both those questions." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 27, 2021

Biden said a week or two ago that it’s going well and he’s sticking to that in spite of horrific evidence to the contrary.

