As we told you Thursday evening, Vice News decided that the day when attacks outside the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and many others was a good time to run a hot take asking “why are so many U.S. Marines neo-Nazis?”

Guess what tweet has since been deleted.

Deleted but never forgotten, @VICE. May the shame of this follow you forever, end your disgusting outlet, and stop its evil mission. pic.twitter.com/BAQnZyPUHe — James Lindsay, raises DiAngelo's eyebrows (@ConceptualJames) August 26, 2021

Hey ⁦@VICE⁩, the Internet is forever you trash losers. Tweeting this on a day Marines were killed. Delete your account. pic.twitter.com/1ZIyXkH70k — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 26, 2021

Hey, @VICE Oh, no, you don't get to quietly delete this garbage. You are going to OWN this every single day. https://t.co/iXpxe9rMkr — Joe Dolio 🇺🇲 (@DolioJ) August 26, 2021

Lol, at least the asses at @VICE deleted this. But the internet is forever pic.twitter.com/PIm5I7DIQv — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) August 26, 2021

Releasing this trash article today of all days, @VICE you can delete it but your lack of tact is disgusting pic.twitter.com/kCY39wBwcZ — Allie Kleinsmith (@Alliekkat24) August 27, 2021

You can delete shit all you want, @vice. The internet remembers. We remember. pic.twitter.com/u7DqxXn24B — Tommy in da Corner (@tommy_corner) August 26, 2021

So, @VICE decided that today, the day that 11 Marines and 1 of their Navy Corpsmen were killed in Afghanistan, was the perfect day to attack the character of US Marines. They deleted the tweet but the article is still up on their website. pic.twitter.com/CJvxQcAKgK — Alex 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@tokiIIthedragon) August 26, 2021

VICE deleted it but the author still has it up on his page — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) August 26, 2021

True. The story is still posted at Vice.com. We’re not going to link to that garbage but the story is under this title:

Stay classy.