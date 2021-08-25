During President Biden’s event on cybersecurity earlier today, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked a question about Americans stranded in Afghanistan. Biden laughed and got snarky. The White House cut off the microphones but reporters heard and saw how Biden responded:

A short time later at the White House briefing, Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki what was so funny:

Psaki responded by not answering the question, which is nothing new.

Biden’s remarks took place just before Secretary of State Blinken was making it abundantly clear who is going to be blamed for this administration’s Afghanistan disaster.

Tags: AfghanistanJen PsakiJoe BidenPeter Doocy