During President Biden’s event on cybersecurity earlier today, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked a question about Americans stranded in Afghanistan. Biden laughed and got snarky. The White House cut off the microphones but reporters heard and saw how Biden responded:

Pres. Biden (after introductory remarks on cybersecurity) ignored a question about what he’ll do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after Aug 31. When it was repeated, he joked to the reporter that “you’ll be the first person I call,” per pool report. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2021

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

A short time later at the White House briefing, Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki what was so funny:

What's so funny? Peter Doocy presses Jen Psaki as to why Joe Biden laughed about leaving Americans in Afghanistan earlier today. pic.twitter.com/CWi9imJaHA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2021

Psaki responded by not answering the question, which is nothing new.

Biden’s remarks took place just before Secretary of State Blinken was making it abundantly clear who is going to be blamed for this administration’s Afghanistan disaster.