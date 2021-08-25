Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan noted yesterday that President Biden’s approval has dropped quickly, mostly due to the White House’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan debacle:

The USA Today was spotted attempting to soften the blow a bit for the Biden White House:

Yep, that’s how USA Today framed it:

Wow, that’s one way to put it.

It’s good to be a Democrat. You can preside over an absolute disaster and the media will make the resulting approval plummet the fault of the people!

Just imagine if this chaos was happening a year ago:

No mean tweets anymore though!

