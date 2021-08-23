The Biden White House has sent out the talking points to the media in an attempt to turn the massively bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan into some sort of strategic victory. Biden chief of staff Ron Klain today provided this number pertaining to how many people have been evacuated from Kabul:

That tweet doesn’t contain a detail that people would like to know about:

It’s quite clear there was no plan — at least not one that made any sense.

At today’s briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “we think that overall we’ve been able to evacuate several thousand Americans,” though everybody participating in the press conference was being very vague on the number.

