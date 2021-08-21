Former Bill Clinton adviser and current CNN contributor Paul Begala seems pretty impressed by how Biden’s been handling the Afghanistan situation:

“Trumanesque,” eh?

Leaving thousands of weapons, airplanes and vehicles for the Taliban to use while citizens are trapped in the country and have been told to stop trying to get to the airport while the president tells Americans lie after lie doesn’t sound very “Trumanesque.”

Biden-supporting Democrats will try and convince themselves of anything to avoid confronting the reality of the situation.

