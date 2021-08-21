After what we’ve seen these last week or two you’d think those working in the Biden administration might hold off on the “holding terrorists to account” rhetoric, but Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went for it anyway:

On this International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the #VictimsofTerrorism, we honor those we have lost to terrorism, at home and abroad. The United States stands resolute in our commitment to holding terrorists to account. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 21, 2021

Who wants to tell him?

Somebody is totally lacking in self-awareness. https://t.co/aiUW1iX2hH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 22, 2021

Do you have any self-awareness? — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 21, 2021

Could this administration be any more tone deaf? https://t.co/kP15i72b9H — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 22, 2021

They couldn’t possibly be more tone deaf.

This guy, how do you get the audacity to tweet something like this? — Yasar K. (@KHATYAS1) August 21, 2021

Mr Blinken, stay quiet for a while. Your team has serious credibility problem. Just stay quiet. — Mardo Soghom (@MSoghom) August 21, 2021

“Holding terrorists to account”:

Unless they are the Taliban, then we just give them billions in weapons https://t.co/beAEH3tYKh — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) August 21, 2021

And the Taliban didn’t really even have to “seize” anything — they were left there for them.

And the best way to honor victims of terrorism is to…checks notes…charge stranded Americans $2,000 a head to escape a country run by terrorists https://t.co/nK5HBwjWsm — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) August 22, 2021

Says the guy who just lost Afghanistan to the Taliban. Out of touch and dangerous AF https://t.co/5wqLRbyBmi — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) August 22, 2021

Just the audacity … You need to find the darkest and longest hole and crawl into it and don’t come out until further notice! #afghanistancrisis https://t.co/VjMUHIn2Xw — 𝕊𝕜𝕪 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) August 22, 2021

Reminder: Just a few days ago, a State Department spokesman expressed a hope that the Taliban would govern Afghanistan in an “inclusive” way. these people are clueless.

* Offer does not apply at Kabul Airport https://t.co/WIUqFMiLUU — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 22, 2021

Goddamn, he needs to resign for this tweet alone https://t.co/Ofmar58ApJ — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) August 22, 2021

Blinken really should sit this one out. The problem is he’s have to resign to do so.