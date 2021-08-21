After what we’ve seen these last week or two you’d think those working in the Biden administration might hold off on the “holding terrorists to account” rhetoric, but Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went for it anyway:

Who wants to tell him?

They couldn’t possibly be more tone deaf.

“Holding terrorists to account”:

And the Taliban didn’t really even have to “seize” anything — they were left there for them.

Reminder: Just a few days ago, a State Department spokesman expressed a hope that the Taliban would govern Afghanistan in an “inclusive” way. these people are clueless.

Blinken really should sit this one out. The problem is he’s have to resign to do so.

