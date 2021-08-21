The recall election for Gavin Newsom is about three weeks away, and Larry Elder is one of the candidates who could be elected to replace the current California governor if voters decide he should be removed.

It’s apparent that the Left considers the conservative talk show host to be a very real threat:

This is how you know far left Democrats are really scared of you @larryelder. pic.twitter.com/T4Bci0wlUB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 20, 2021

Elder responded this way:

In today’s LA Times.

You’ve got to be real scared and desperate to play the race card against the brother from South Central. pic.twitter.com/pqZIujKxPD — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 20, 2021

FiveThirtyEight puts Elder as the most likely candidate to be elected to replace Newsom if voters decide to remove him, so “scared and desperate” sums it up perfectly.

When I first saw this I thought ithe headline was from The Babylon Bee — Up_The_Reds (@LFC_Virginia) August 20, 2021

This has got to be one of the most disgusting headlines of the decade…. Getting nervous @latimes https://t.co/OS3Fd0mTEN — Distract and Divide (@distractdivide) August 20, 2021

Look forward to seeing you as Govenor. There is hope in California. Stay strong! — Bob Habeger (@BHabeger) August 21, 2021