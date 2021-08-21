We’ll kick things off here with the latest from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who was asked about reports that Taliban fighters have been harassing and beating Americans attempting to reach Kabul airport even though President Biden said a “deal” had been reached to allow safe passage. Kirby replied that maybe some of the Taliban didn’t hear about the deal or don’t care:

#Afghanistan From @ellee_watson at this morning’s DoD brief: Spox Kirby wouldn’t get into notice State put out about potential violence in streets around airport.

On Americans being beaten, Kirby said there are sporadic reports of Americans being harassed + physically beaten… pic.twitter.com/8dnmBeW5rc — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 21, 2021

They have communicated to the Taliban this is unacceptable, and Kirby said it may be a case of some Taliban fighters not receiving the word or choosing not to listen. @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 21, 2021

Now, according to the Associated Press, the Taliban aren’t the only concern in Afghanistan:

Potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new ways to get them out. U.S. citizens have been told not to go to the Kabul airport without instruction from a U.S. government representative. https://t.co/Pfc4fLXH2D — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021

AP: Potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan forcing U.S. military to develop new ways to get them out — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 21, 2021

Bang-up job all around by the Biden administration!

Every single day that Joe Biden remains as our Commander In Chief the situation in Afghanistan devolves. Now Americans are being told to not go to the airport because of threats from the Islamic State. Biden and his administration are completely unfit to handle this! — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 21, 2021

Biden’s response has been “Trumanesque,” according to former Clinton adviser and current CNN contributor Paul Begala. We’d laugh if it wasn’t so delusionally tragic.