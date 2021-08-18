Wednesday afternoon, as the situation in Afghanistan descended further into chaos and Americans at risk, President Biden went on television and took aim at… Republican governors:

Meanwhile, outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, American citizens and others desperate to flee the country are trying to get into the Karzai International Airport, which has been secured by U.S. troops:

The video is from CBS News.

And where’s Biden’s focus?

Maddening to say the least.

It didn’t have to happen this way, though the Biden administration will continue to try and make everybody believe it did.

