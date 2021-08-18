Wednesday afternoon, as the situation in Afghanistan descended further into chaos and Americans at risk, President Biden went on television and took aim at… Republican governors:

‘Shameful’: As Americans are in danger in Afghanistan, Biden slams Republican governors and then walks away taking NO questions https://t.co/B2WVFnGmpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, American citizens and others desperate to flee the country are trying to get into the Karzai International Airport, which has been secured by U.S. troops:

NEW, video of the North Gate at #hkia via colleague @alanacbs from Americans trying to access the airport. pic.twitter.com/VX3WjHUZ1H — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 18, 2021

The video is from CBS News.

And they risked traveling at night because they were turned back during the day. https://t.co/poix07Hgru — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 18, 2021

Here is what it looks like at the East Gate of #HKIA today… from a green card holder trying to get in: pic.twitter.com/qhyTgfazAS — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 18, 2021

And where’s Biden’s focus?

Let this sink in: At the very time American citizens are desperately trying to get out of Afghanistan, Joe Biden has chosen to focus his attacks on Republican governors. Outrageous! https://t.co/NRCU6zV8jR — Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona (@Karrin4Arizona) August 18, 2021

Maddening to say the least.

how terrifying. — Ann Wilkens (@awilkens) August 18, 2021

The terror in this woman's voice… https://t.co/ly3kgeSvzH — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 18, 2021

This does not look like an airport this is secure and safe for passage for Americans. https://t.co/iZ9mINO3h2 — Justin Lucas (@LucasRJustin) August 18, 2021

Shameful scenes. Much prayer needed for those caught up in this manmade nightmare. https://t.co/DtRdDVYLWb — Neil Gibson (@neil_gibson1975) August 18, 2021

It didn’t have to happen this way, though the Biden administration will continue to try and make everybody believe it did.

***

Related: