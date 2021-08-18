President Biden delivered remarks this afternoon, and early reports said that he would focus on Covid-19 and recommend booster shots for the vaccinated.

However, there’s no way the president could avoid mentioning what’s happening in Afghanistan, right? No, not right.

The elephant in the room just stood there as Biden used the opportunity to go after Republican governors, all as Afghanistan descends into chaos for U.S. citizens desperate to get out of the country:

Biden declaring war on Republican governors over masks while Americans are stranded in a terrorist hell is sick — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 18, 2021

“Shameless” is a low bar for career politician Joe Biden, but he somehow eclipsed his previous record.

Biden talks tough: "We're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators from protecting our children." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2021

Shorter Biden: While I’m ignoring the fact that thousands of Americans are currently trapped behind enemy lines by a blood thirsty Islamic terrorist group, if I were to address them, I would encourage them to wear masks while they are held hostage & unable to make to the airport — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2021

Joe Biden is being more forceful with kids and parents about masks and vaccine mandates than he is with the Taliban about evacuating Americans. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 18, 2021

Here’s a clip of Biden’s “priorities” this week:

While Americans are trapped in an Afghanistan under Taliban control, Joe Biden is taking digs at governors such as DeSantis and Abbott for banning mask mandates in schools. pic.twitter.com/JTCkNenOk8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Biden never mentioned Afghanistan, and at the conclusion of his meandering remarks about Covid-19, masks and attempts to blame Republican governors, he got out as fast as possible:

Audible scoffs from some in the press pool as the President once again delivers remarks, but takes no questions. Biden has not taken any reporter questions since the Taliban took Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/dKuYf7JRip — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 18, 2021

Run away!

Biden walks away from the podium after talking about vaccines and mask mandates for 15 minutes. Not a single question. No mention of the crisis in Afghanistan. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/Achkeef5US — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Biden can’t take questions on Afghanistan just in case somebody asks why the military was pulled out before civilians instead of the other way around. Or maybe Biden doesn’t want to be asked this question:

Biden — not talking about Afghanistan — aggressively attacking GOP governors on school mask mandates. He says it’s about SCIENCE & safety. The EU’s CDC & UK do NOT recommend masks for kids under 12 in classrooms, based on data. Are they anti-science too? Are they against safety? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2021

Instead we get “turn and run away” from the president.