Earlier today the White House told the media that President Biden would be answering some questions, but only from “pre-selected media.”

Somebody changed their mind because Biden couldn’t get out of the room fast enough when he finished his remarks:

President Biden doesn’t take questions after explaining why the US is leaving Afghanistan, without addressing most of the criticism over how the departure went down. Six weeks after saying he thought a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely, he concedes it was faster than expected. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden leaves the podium without taking a SINGLE question: pic.twitter.com/yQNQTgE2ks — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

He couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

The Taliban took more questions than Joe Biden — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden just read the teleprompter for twenty minutes, refused to take any questions, and didn’t offer any explanation for how his administration has created the worst foreign policy disaster in two generations, Saigon on steroids. Embarrassing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 16, 2021

Biden ran like a thief in the night. Did not take one question from reporters. Coward. Blamed everyone other than himself and then ran. His withdrawal was catastrophic and he had no explanation for it and took no responsibility. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 16, 2021

Hey I kind of think people are waking up to Joe Biden not taking questions during the campaign was kind of a problem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

so, to recap biden'saddress: 1. afghanistan should've never have happened. you all fought for nothing.

2. the afghanis suck so hard

3. i stand by my decision

4. *ignores the disaster that's unfolding now*

5. no questions — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 16, 2021

Biden’s now headed back to Camp David, having returned to the White House to deliver this address.