President Biden delivered remarks today at the White House and stood by his decision to leave Afghanistan:
BREAKING Joe Biden says he 'stands squarely by decision' as he defends Afghanistan exit https://t.co/vFlqK6XI7j
During Biden’s address he also said “the buck stops with me,” which is interesting considering he blamed Trump right off the bat:
Joe Biden wastes no time in blaming President Trump for the chaos in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/VzK05LqeWm
That doesn’t quite sound like what Biden promised last year:
Things escalated quickly.
There go to always…blame Trump. https://t.co/K5FJhsf0uY
And had the nerve to say he “believes to his core” he made the right decision, as world leaders admonish him.
The Biden WH is making up the spin as they go.