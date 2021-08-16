According to the White House, President Biden will emerge from hiding at 3:45 p.m. this afternoon to deliver remarks about Afghanistan falling to the Taliban.

In addition to the several thousand U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan assisting with evacuations and keeping the Kabul airport secure, Biden has reportedly ordered another thousand into the country:

BREAKING: President Biden orders another 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne to Kabul. 7,000 U.S. troops will be on the ground in Afghanistan soon. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 16, 2021

It’s looking like the Biden White House is making this up as they go.

Ended up deploying 7,000 U.S. troops to respond to the politically expedient withdrawal of 1,500 U.S. troops. Who exactly is in charge of this administration's foreign policy agenda? https://t.co/zQxCPBBdoV — Lesley Fulop Byers (@LesleyFulop) August 16, 2021

Fair question.

Biden's "drawdown" includes sending in 7,000 more troops. https://t.co/56XecBWrCJ — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) August 16, 2021

We should start calling this the Biden Panic. https://t.co/eSenKyGXTn — David Vandenberghe (@Davdberg) August 16, 2021

What a mess! keep those soldiers in your prayers. https://t.co/09r9lFF1uZ — Caro (@Pistachioverte) August 16, 2021

Yes, please do.