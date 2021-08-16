Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office on January 20th of this year, and Republican Rep. Steve Scalise’s tweet about what’s happened under the Biden administration since then belongs in a GOP ad:

Since Biden took over:

– Taliban got a country

– Russia got a pipeline

– Illegal immigrants got a free path into the United States Meanwhile American citizens got inflation, high gas prices, and crime. Biden’s entire presidency has been a disaster—and it’s only been 7 months. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 16, 2021

That pretty much sums it all up!

When Biden took office, he said that the days of Trump’s “America First” policies were done, and he obviously meant it.