Just a few days ago the Biden administration was saying that if Kabul, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it could be a matter of months. Since then the time frame estimates have been rapidly evolving:
ONE DAY pic.twitter.com/rYkrjVTbnx
A lot has changed in 24 hours:
#BREAKING Kabul not facing 'imminent threat': Pentagon pic.twitter.com/J7eG7NoqGp
The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations.https://t.co/9fan24DcEh
What a fast turnaround:
and POTATUS is on vacation https://t.co/Zbxad0QjGU
Biden likely won’t be heard from until at least the middle of next week:
The White House announces that Biden will remain at Camp David through Wednesday. There are no public events scheduled.
At least there's no mean tweets
