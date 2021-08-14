Just a few days ago the Biden administration was saying that if Kabul, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it could be a matter of months. Since then the time frame estimates have been rapidly evolving:

One day apart. ONE DAY pic.twitter.com/rYkrjVTbnx — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 14, 2021

A lot has changed in 24 hours:

The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations.https://t.co/9fan24DcEh — Axios (@axios) August 14, 2021

What a fast turnaround:

and POTATUS is on vacation https://t.co/Zbxad0QjGU — 🍑 Peaches & Scream (@NewYearsDani) August 14, 2021

Biden likely won’t be heard from until at least the middle of next week:

The White House announces that Biden will remain at Camp David through Wednesday. There are no public events scheduled. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 13, 2021

