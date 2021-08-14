With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks coming up, the Department of Homeland Security has a new terrorism threat advisory:

The US Department of Homeland Security issues a new terrorism threat advisory ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/EqlevKlJ17 pic.twitter.com/uH36Mj8V7K — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 14, 2021

And what groups are on the list? ISIS? Al-Qaeda? Taliban? Well, only partly:

MUST WATCH: Homeland Security hasn't based the new "Terror Threat Alert" off of actual threats or plots… just "anti-government rhetoric" that includes "opposition to COVID measures" … aka FREE SPEECH. Protesting your school board's mask mandates = terror threat. pic.twitter.com/ugmxMT0wBx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 14, 2021

Here’s what the advisory says:

“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors… may contribute to more violence this year.”

After what we witnessed last year in the U.S., those opposed to Covid-related mandates are the possible terror threats?

Parents who don't want their kids wearing masks in school are now labeled "potential terror threats" by the Department of Homeland Security… this can't possibly end well. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 14, 2021

Just to catch you up: According to Biden's Homeland Security… ANTIFA ISN'T a terror threat, but parents openly opposing school mask orders are. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 14, 2021

It’s come to this.

So the government is naming as 'terrorists' anyone who falls into any of the listed categories. This is some scary stuff. I wonder how far we are from being imprisoned for those beliefs. https://t.co/NebAO1cwG3 — Gail Goodwin (@GailGoodwin2) August 14, 2021

They mean to make you submit to the party line. https://t.co/uYqFIEZKIS — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) August 14, 2021

Are we allowed to think and express our opinions anymore? https://t.co/h4Da8IAUyf — Tony Williams 🇺🇸 (@WilliamsTony) August 14, 2021

"Opposition to covid measures and claims of election fraud" are now considered "potential terror threats" by the department of homeland security. The terrorists in caves halfway around the world aren't the enemy now. We are. — 🇺🇸 Matthew Holliday 🇺🇸 (@Matthew_4_Trump) August 14, 2021

Good morning to all the patriots or, as the Department of Homeland Security now calls you: "potential terror threats!" — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 14, 2021

It’s beyond Orwellian.