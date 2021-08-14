The U.S. Embassy will reportedly be “mostly evacuated” within the next 72 hours. That news comes just days after the Biden administration said it would take months for the Taliban to reach the US Embassy in Kabul:

Meanwhile, the White House knows they have a major problem on their hands and need to give the impression that Biden and Harris are on it. Notice too that they’re not using the word “evacuation,” but rather “drawing down our civilian footprint” — rapidly:

Well, at least it’s something.

And Biden has no public events on his schedule until the middle of next week. He’ll be at Camp David until Wednesday.

Tags: AfghanistanJoe BidenKabul EmbassyKamala HarrisWhite House