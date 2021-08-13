On his way to Camp David for the rest of the weekend from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, President Biden didn’t have anything to say to reporters about what’s unfolding in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby’s press conference had a bit of a “blame Trump” moment.

As for the United Nations, they’re taking a predictable approach:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN chief urges Taliban to immediately halt their Afghan offensive, negotiate in good faith to avert prolonged civil war. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 13, 2021

If that doesn’t work, a strongly worded letter should do it!

