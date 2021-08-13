CNN has again been spotted leaving a not-so-minor detail out of this headline:

Their tweet contains a little more relevant detail, but not all:

In a 24-hour period, four educators in Broward County, Florida, died from Covid-19 related complications, officials said. At least three were unvaccinated, a teacher’s union president said. The vaccination status of the fourth isn’t yet known. https://t.co/nKEhD70Tkr — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2021

Obviously CNN doesn’t mind if people draw some conclusions based on that, but there’s another detail that CNN couldn’t for some reason fit into the tweet and headline:

This headline doesn't tell you that classes haven't started yet so they didn't get it in the classroom. pic.twitter.com/31w8vCOik8 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 13, 2021

Clearly CNN wanted to set an anti-DeSantis mood in that headline by not mentioning that school hasn’t even started in Florida yet:

None of the “Florida educator contracted COVID-19 in a classroom. This is classic misinformation — and it’s the top story on CNN. pic.twitter.com/l03hukBtTi — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 13, 2021

THIS. Is CNN.

This is exhausting https://t.co/Z5nTi9ov5r — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 13, 2021

It really is.

School hasn’t started in Broward County and they weren’t vaccinated. In other words, their job had nothing to do with their Covid. — ET14112 (@et14112) August 13, 2021

This is precisely why Americans don’t trust the media in general but especially in COVID. https://t.co/QpmzMfCfeT — D. Alan Baker (@DAlanBaker) August 13, 2021

THIS is why msm is a JOKE. Broward county public schools have not started in person classes yet. However, @CNN put this article out in order to bolster the "incredible danger" that is present in the schools, or classrooms. These are lies that shouldn't be promulgated. RIDICULOUS https://t.co/so6FRupk5K — Gil Lora (@GLStings83) August 13, 2021

CNN leaving out important details to mold their story. https://t.co/P34mjQVN4d — Robertm729 (@Robertm729) August 13, 2021

This is ridiculous @ErikWemple

you know the goal is to imply that the teachers died because they were teachers nobody trusts the media who pays attention because you are all shady https://t.co/xkmtVmkFYQ — Dino1975 (@Dino11975) August 13, 2021

MSM has turned into the cottage industry of COVID fear-porn. https://t.co/F6tNx9iBjq — Yosef, 2A Advocate (@a_wandering_jew) August 13, 2021

CNN serves up the examples on a daily basis.