CNN has again been spotted leaving a not-so-minor detail out of this headline:

null

Their tweet contains a little more relevant detail, but not all:

Obviously CNN doesn’t mind if people draw some conclusions based on that, but there’s another detail that CNN couldn’t for some reason fit into the tweet and headline:

Clearly CNN wanted to set an anti-DeSantis mood in that headline by not mentioning that school hasn’t even started in Florida yet:

Trending

THIS. Is CNN.

It really is.

CNN serves up the examples on a daily basis.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID-19FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisteachers unions