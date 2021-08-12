Earlier today President Biden delivered some remarks about the Taliban taking control of increasingly larger swaths of Afghanistan, which could culminate in the U.S. eventually evacuating personnel from the American Embassy in Kabul. Biden said you’re absolutely not going to be seeing people airlifted off the roof of the US Embassy in Afghanistan, or anything like the fall of Saigon.

With that out of the way, Biden cleared out of the White House and headed to Wilmington, and Camp David after that:

Biden has left the White House for his Wilmington vacation, pooler @weijia reports. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 12, 2021

Marine One taking President Biden from DC to Wilmington, Delaware, where he will stay until Friday, when he heads to the presidential retreat at Camp David for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/94mbu7gVAN — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) August 12, 2021

Can you picture what would be happening on CNN right now if a certain former president were doing that considering what’s going on in the world?

OK boys and girls, time to play "What if #DonaldTrump did it" https://t.co/HagaCj4Taf — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 12, 2021

Imagine if Trump had to resend troops to Afghanistan after announcing a pullout and then went on vacation on the day the Taliban is taking over cities and endangering US embassy personnel. https://t.co/JvZiSpmb9T — RBe (@RBPundit) August 12, 2021

And Biden only just got back to the White House a couple days ago:

He just got back from vacation on Tuesday afternoon! — Von Dragan (@von_dragan) August 12, 2021

Fact check: TRUE

He didn’t show up to work this week until after lunch on Tuesday. https://t.co/05P3HiD7YW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 12, 2021

Have Wilmington ice cream shops been notified? https://t.co/T9j5tPu81O — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) August 12, 2021

Pentagon: “This is a temporary mission with a narrow focus-temporarily deployment of thousands of troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate diplomats" Biden: "Deuces, I'm getting ice cream" https://t.co/G4BqPmIvuR — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 12, 2021

So, he spent a total of two days in DC… 🤔 https://t.co/oDNXKOxrFb — Lady Goodman (@LadyGoodman3) August 12, 2021