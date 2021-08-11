Arnold Schwarzenegger has had just about enough of people being concerned about their freedoms:
Arnold Schwarzenegger to people who won't follow CDC guidelines:
"Screw your freedom." pic.twitter.com/7sjazYmIup
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 11, 2021
Well, considering Arnold’s life story, that certainly is an ironic thing to say…
Coming from a person who left Austria for Freedom in the United States!
— Joey Rivaldo20 (@JoeyRivaldo20) August 11, 2021
When an Austrian says screw your freedom be very afraid
— Dawn (@DawnCeven) August 11, 2021
Weird, famous dictatorships that Arnold left in Europe said the same to their people. https://t.co/zZJuaftzcl
— kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 11, 2021
Oh the irony…is about as thick as that accent of his… https://t.co/Sta7ts9dFB
— Aren’t I A Ray of 🌞 (@MomOfTeenCircus) August 11, 2021
Ironic indeed!
Vindman's head is actually bigger, I'm shocked.
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 11, 2021
Not only has he spent what's left of his credibility with me, he's appearing with VINDMAN on this?
Knew there was a reason I liked Stallone better… https://t.co/uKxyzrsp4u
— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) August 11, 2021
Screw you Arnold. 🖕🖕 https://t.co/T7ycZdGZ7Z
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) August 11, 2021
This "pandemic" is showing the worst in some humans. People have been psychologically conditioned by 2 years of deliberate hysteria and propaganda. Covid has a death rate of under 0.5%… The average death rate of people with Covid is over 80 years (while life expectancy is 78..)
— alek j hidell (@alekjhidelll) August 11, 2021
And they’ll keep the panic and hysteria going as long as possible.