The Biden White House called a lid before noon today, but in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is still working hard. The reason? Tiana Lowe took a guess:

Somebody showed this guy the latest polling https://t.co/Ty4pRoqwJb — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 9, 2021

And wearing a mask outside while well separated from others is a nice extra virtue-signaling touch:

Good morning from under a Berkeley freeway underpass, where Gov. ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ is cleaning up some trash pic.twitter.com/2MuEX98FnI — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) August 9, 2021

Work harder, governor, the recall election is just over a month away!

So sad when you do this for a photo shoot — Kyle moose (@mooserocka331) August 9, 2021

He's making himself a new home for when he gets booted out of the Governor's mansion. — 🇺🇸 Danny DuBose (@whobedannyd) August 9, 2021

LOL.