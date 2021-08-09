The Biden White House called a lid before noon today, but in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is still working hard. The reason? Tiana Lowe took a guess:
Somebody showed this guy the latest polling https://t.co/Ty4pRoqwJb
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 9, 2021
And wearing a mask outside while well separated from others is a nice extra virtue-signaling touch:
Good morning from under a Berkeley freeway underpass, where Gov. @GavinNewsom is cleaning up some trash pic.twitter.com/2MuEX98FnI
— Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) August 9, 2021
Work harder, governor, the recall election is just over a month away!
— Polly Karr (@karr_pe) August 9, 2021
So sad when you do this for a photo shoot
— Kyle moose (@mooserocka331) August 9, 2021
He's making himself a new home for when he gets booted out of the Governor's mansion.
— 🇺🇸 Danny DuBose (@whobedannyd) August 9, 2021
LOL.