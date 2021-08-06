As it turns out, Jen Psaki denying that ending enhanced unemployment benefits had anything to do with that today’s jobs report showed wasn’t the most ridiculous thing the WH press secretary said today.
Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about the effects of continuing to make kids wear masks in schools. Psaki answered by deferring to the expert — and my “expert” we mean her daughter in kindergarten:
Jen Psaki brushes off concern about "emotional, academic, and psychological effects of putting kindergartners in masks for hours at a time."
"My rising kindergartner told me two days ago she could wear a mask all day." pic.twitter.com/4VbZkC3lAd
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021
Oh, OK then…
Oh, well if her kid is ok with it. 😒
— 🇹🇷KH🇺🇸 (@flyoverturk) August 6, 2021
Trending
- Mike Rowe knows he's no expert on the COVID19 vaccine, but 'elected officials, journalists, and most disturbingly, more than a few medical experts' should hear him out
- 'Let's talk about the Constitution, B-cup': Tom Nichols' attempt to make Biden look like a great thinker and speaker BACKFIRES hilariously
Can’t argue with that “science”!
She's a good comedian. https://t.co/7gCUKb4FbJ
— Honk!! Honk!! (@CaTu_uP) August 6, 2021
What a dismissive response. https://t.co/1Pnw1IOpl2
— Jeffery A Dove Jr. (@JefferyADoveJr) August 6, 2021
It’s the old “kids are resilient” argument.
— Kate (@Eden_Bound) August 6, 2021
The Biden administration, Democrats and teachers unions really want everybody to believe they’re damaging an entire generation.