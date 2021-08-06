As it turns out, Jen Psaki denying that ending enhanced unemployment benefits had anything to do with that today’s jobs report showed wasn’t the most ridiculous thing the WH press secretary said today.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked about the effects of continuing to make kids wear masks in schools. Psaki answered by deferring to the expert — and my “expert” we mean her daughter in kindergarten:

Jen Psaki brushes off concern about "emotional, academic, and psychological effects of putting kindergartners in masks for hours at a time." "My rising kindergartner told me two days ago she could wear a mask all day." pic.twitter.com/4VbZkC3lAd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021

Oh, OK then…

The Biden administration, Democrats and teachers unions really want everybody to believe they’re damaging an entire generation.