Yesterday we talked about an Axios report about the Biden administration bringing in a group of advisers to discuss dealing with a “torrent of bad press” about VP Kamala Harris and how to increase her likeability in response to bad polling data:

These were old friends getting together for the first time since the pandemic began, and celebrating a Democratic president after the Trump years. But the dinner had an urgent purpose. https://t.co/zUzcWxRJUe — Axios (@axios) August 5, 2021

I just had to reread this twice, and yes, it's the dumbest GD thing you'll read this week. https://t.co/QyxToP634Z — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) August 5, 2021

Some of the people brought in were once staffers or advisers to a certain former two-time Democrat presidential candidate:

Attendees included “Donna Brazile & Leah Daughtry; Biden adviser & leader of his outside group, Stephanie Cutter; former Hillary spokeswomen & Dem strategists Adrienne Elrod & Karen Finney; & former Obama WH communications dir Jennifer Palmieri.” LOL. https://t.co/MWvyFKj6wh — Logical Meme (@Logicalmeme) August 5, 2021

That’s just perfect.

Asking Hillary Clinton staffers how to make Kamala Harris more likeable. <chef's kiss> — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 5, 2021

I'm crying. 😂 — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) August 5, 2021

Good luck with all that, Biden administration!