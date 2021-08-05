Not long ago some polling data came out that helped explain why VP Kamala Harris isn’t spending too much time in the public eye”

These polls might help explain why you’ve been seeing less of Kamala Harris https://t.co/PGkHDyH5s5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 31, 2021

Now Axios is reporting that Democrats are scrambling to figure out how to address the “torrent of bad press” Harris is getting these days:

NEW: A group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for a dinner last month to game out how to defend VP Harris and her chief of staff against a torrent of bad press. It's a telling event so early in the Biden-Harris administration.https://t.co/r3sZby9OEc — Axios (@axios) August 5, 2021

These were old friends getting together for the first time since the pandemic began, and celebrating a Democratic president after the Trump years. But the dinner had an urgent purpose. https://t.co/zUzcWxRJUe — Axios (@axios) August 5, 2021

There’s either a wagon circling in progress, or the Democrats are sorting out their alternatives.

Yeah, at fewer than 8 months in—she’s a dumpster fire. https://t.co/wWJmyrGB3B pic.twitter.com/mZFJxbGXNR — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) August 5, 2021

Kamala went from being out front and the face of handling every crisis to being shoved into a locker. https://t.co/OwfeMXBXyS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 5, 2021

Joe Biden went from putting Kamala Harris on that bus to now throwing her under the bus. https://t.co/TCkjlHowol — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 5, 2021

The Biden admin and Dems know they have a big problem on their hands.

Our 2024 "frontrunner" folks — Javier O'Neill💙 (@Oilystool) August 5, 2021

Is anyone surprised? Her campaign was pretty terrible and collapsed before a vote was even cast. This seems like more of the same really. — Quigs (@Quigs8816) August 5, 2021

And since then Kamala has been completely sidelined. https://t.co/D55GyAVHDJ — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) August 5, 2021

The bad press is completely deserved. — Daniel Lee (@granitesentry) August 5, 2021

And because the Democrats are incredibly predictable, you know what might happen next:

Let me guess, their brilliant strategy will boil down to calling her critics “sexist” and “racist”https://t.co/JKeZCGrSad — Jeremy Lowe (@ConfiscateDeez) August 5, 2021

Oh, for sure!