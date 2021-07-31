The Hill is reporting yet another reason the Democrats are concerned:
Harris's bad polls trigger Democratic worries https://t.co/IBu4KjLrCW pic.twitter.com/rGKhnRVAir
— The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2021
The honeymoon is over. Or maybe for Harris it never started:
It makes you wonder…
Is that why she’s in hiding? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/3DUxZosPpd
— Melony (@Mellypaw21) July 30, 2021
The White House seems to realize that:
And Harris most certainly has nothing scheduled at the border.
Harris has lousy poll numbers? Who could’ve predicted that, after she failed to get a single vote in the 2020 primaries.
— Wally Ballou! (@Jazz_Phan) July 31, 2021
Zero votes in primary https://t.co/rPeFeXYfto
— KarenK (@kreativekonnect) July 31, 2021