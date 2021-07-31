If lately you’ve been saying to yourself “how much crazier can things get,” here’s one answer:

Via WebMD:

Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates, the American Medical Association (AMA) said Monday.

Requiring it can lead to discrimination and unnecessary burden on individuals whose current gender identity does not align with their designation at birth, namely when they register for school or sports, adopt, get married, or request personal records.

A person’s sex designation at birth would still be submitted to the U.S. Standard Certificate of Live Birth for medical, public health, and statistical use only, report authors note.

We’ve reached peak 2021 already.

Yes, that’s a great idea.

Unreal.

