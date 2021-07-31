This morning at 5 a.m., Washington, DC’s latest mask mandate began for the unvaccinated and vaccinated:

DC brings back indoor mask mandate starting Saturday https://t.co/BUmpdxniZd pic.twitter.com/pztMVzHI9F — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

The timing of the beginning of the mandate is being questioned:

perhaps an answer to the question of why the D.C. mask mandate only went back into effect this morning https://t.co/rKfL7WfW65 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2021

Yeah, that might help explain things.

Muriel Bowser mask mandate started at 5AM this morning. (h/t @BradEngle for the birthday party pic) pic.twitter.com/bLAtlmTftk — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2021

ICYMI: Mayor Bowser made the mask mandate Saturday so she and the deputy mayor could get this maskless picture with Dave Chappelle last night. https://t.co/PG2Utsfb7N — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 31, 2021

The picture that was posted by the deputy mayor appears to be from Bowser’s birthday party, which featured a DJ and Chappelle. Not a mask in sight. https://t.co/gAgATEtDw5 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 31, 2021

Was the two days notice on implementing the mask mandate so @MayorBowser could have her birthday party??? Absolutely classic. pic.twitter.com/Ir18KOEPqc — Bradley Engle (@BradEngle) July 31, 2021

And you just know that Nancy Pelosi admires Bowser’s style!

In November, @MurielBowser broke her travel restrictions to party with Biden in Delaware. Now, she’s reimposing citywide mask mandates despite no significant rise in deaths, but not before she celebrates her birthday with a DJ & Dave Chapelle. This isn’t about public health. https://t.co/flfLDZzA86 — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) July 31, 2021

When will people get hip to what these clowns are doing? https://t.co/Hk6XOPW1Je — kyle smith (@KyleUnfiltered) July 31, 2021

Rules for thee, but not for me. All of DC is forced to wear masks, except if you’re the Democrat mayor. Mayor Bowser should resign. https://t.co/fGvDMQW0QW — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 31, 2021